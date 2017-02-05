CHESANING – Chad and Shelley Kolleth will be celebrating the grand opening of their Indian Café, at 120 W. Broad Street in Chesaning on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Chesaning Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting event at 8 a.m. More...
MONTROSE - Members of the Hare Raisers 4-H Rabbit Club took some furry friends to the MediLodge of Montrose recently, in order to have residents pet and hold the rabbits and ask club members a variety of questions. “It’s an absolute More...
NEW LOTHROP – Now residents in and around New Lothrop don’t have to travel far to fulfill their grocery needs, thanks to a new market and café there. Homestead Market in New Lothrop opened Dec. More...
KC RAFFLE WINNERS – The winners of the Chesaning Knights of Columbus 50/50 drawing for February are Terry Birdsley, of Chesaning, Wayne Vogelaar, of Chesaning, Tom Mahoney, of Chesaning, and Keith Maike, of Owosso. More...
CHESANING – Down a dozen points with just five minutes remaining in the game, Chesaning’s varsity girls’ basketball team mounted a fierce comeback to pull out a thrilling 42-40 overtime win against visiting Carrollton last Friday.&n More...
Chesaning’s competitive cheer team finished first at a pair of recent events, highlighted by a TVC-West title-clinching outing last Wednesday at Ithaca. The Lady Indians edged past second place Ovid-Elsie, 745 to 743, to win the TVC-West More...