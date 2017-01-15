After six years with View Newspapers, and a lifetime of newspaper, community and governmental service, Bob Grnak has retired as general manager of the Township View and the Tri-County Citizen. His last day was Thursday, Jan. 12. More...
CHESANING – Chesaning High School’s new auxiliary gymnasium is near completion. On Jan. 9, RC Hendrick project superintendent Mike Hammis said their goal is to turn the gym over to the school for use no later than Jan. 31. More...
By Anthony Berthiaume Superintendent New Lothrop Area Schools
Happy New Year! I hope your family had a safe and relaxing break! I wanted to remind parents and students of several upcoming important dates in our academic calendar: No school for students due to Professional Development for staff – Jan. 16; More...
GRANDVILLE – New Lothrop’s varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a non-league contest on the road to a talented Grandville Calvin Christian team last Friday, 59-46. The host Lady Squires held on to a 31-18 halftime advantage More...